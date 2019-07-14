Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Step out for ‘Lion King’ Premiere, Talk With Beyonce and Jay-Z

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry met up with some American royalty during the UK premiere of The Lion King. The royal couple spent some time chatting it up with Beyonce and Jay-Z, on hand to celebrate her starring role in the film and her work on the film’s soundtrack.

I’ve got a feeling this is what you might hVe been waiting to see 😉 pic.twitter.com/eICJgwlrJk — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) July 14, 2019

This is the first red carpet event for Markle since her marriage with Prince Harry in 2018 and the first major public event since giving birth to baby Archie two months ago according to E! News.

According to a video shared by Daily Mail reported Rebecca English, the discussion between the two couples revolved around their kids. The R&B superstar and iconic rapper are parents to 7-year-old Blue Ivy and 2-year-old twins Sir and Rumi.

Lots of baby chat between Harry and Meghan and Beyonce and Jay-Z pic.twitter.com/qvLtonqSMy — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) July 14, 2019

It’s the first time the couples have met since accepting their 201 BRIT Awards in front of a portrait of Markle in a video acceptance speech.

“Thank you so much to the BRIT Awards for this incredible honor,” Beyonce said in the video. “You guys have always been so supportive, everything is love. Thank you.”

“You’re welcome,” Jay-Z joked as Beyoncé laughed and the couple turned to look at the portrait of Markle.

Harry and Markle were dressed conservatively, with the prince wearing a classic tuxedo with a bow tie and the Duchess wearing a black dress.

Jay-Z also wore a classic black tux with bow tie, but Beyonce stood out in a flowing golden dress fitting for the star to take on the red carpet.

Markle has gotten around publicly the past few weeks, both for official royal business and for some relaxation alongside Kate Middleton. The pair of royal wives attended the Wimbledon women’s finals together to close out the week, possibly putting a stop to speculation that they don’t get along. It is also a nice follow-up to Markle’s supposed faux pas earlier in the week that earned her some criticism.

According to sources speaking to The Times, Markle attended and attempted to be incognito, but wasn’t allowed to sit in the royal boxes due to her choice of wardrobe. She then faced criticism for skipping Brit Andy Murray’s match and not allowing fans to take photos of her. This was refuted by sources from the Royal Family.

“It’s entirely unfair to say the Duchess was behind the request,” they said. “Her protection officer was simply doing his job and the Duchess is only too happy to meet well wishers and members of the public when she is out and about. After the match she met and greeted several spectators and thoroughly enjoyed the experience as well as seeing her friend Serena Williams won her match at Wimbledon.”

Hopefully, no one points out any controversial acts from her appearance at the premiere. It seems that Markle can’t go anywhere without someone acting like she’s destroyed royal tradition and overreacting to the media.