Duchess Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Not Attending Friends Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Wedding in India

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are reportedly tying the knot this weekend in India, but it seems there are a few friends of the couple who won’t be in attendance, including Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

A source told Us Weekly that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not making the trip to Jodhpur, where Chopra and Jonas are reportedly marrying.

“Meghan will not be going to Priyanka’s wedding, especially now that she is pregnant,” a second source said.

Chopra previously attended Markle’s wedding to Harry in May, and the two women have been close friends for years.

Before their arrival in Jodhpur, Chopra and Jonas began their traditional wedding ceremonies with a puja ceremony at Chopra’s mother’s home in Mumbai, E! News reports. They then traveled to Jodhpur, where the Sangeet, Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies will reportedly take place as the week continues.

The Quantico actress and her husband-to-be are reportedly getting married in a Hindu ceremony at the Taj Umaid Bhawan palace over the weekend, and they are also rumored to be having a Christian ceremony in the days after. The palace is a hotel that has been lived in by the Jodhpur royal family, though the hotel is reportedly undergoing extra security precautions ahead of the famous couple’s wedding.

Markle, meanwhile, is pregnant with her first child and is also preparing to move. She and Harry will be leaving Kensington Palace’s Nottingham Cottage, where they have lived since their engagement, and are planning to move into Windsor Castle’s Frogmore Cottage, which is close to the home where their evening wedding reception was held and where their engagement photos were taken. The pair’s wedding was also held at Windsor.

The couple’s office confirmed the news over the weekend, with their spokesman saying that Windsor is a “special place” for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will move to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate early next year as they prepare for the arrival of their first child. The couple have lived at Nottingham Cottage since their engagement last year,” the couple’s office said in a statement, via PEOPLE.

“Windsor is a very special place for Their Royal Highnesses and they are grateful that their official residence will be on the estate,” the statement continued. “The Duke and Duchess’s official office will continue to be based at Kensington Palace.”

The cottage is reportedly being renovated into a five-bedroom home with a nursery, personal gym, yoga studio and a space for Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, to stay.

Photo Credit: Getty / Leon Neal