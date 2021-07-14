Meghan Markle's Next TV Project Coming to Netflix

✖

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been keeping busy since moving to Los Angeles, California and just months after welcoming their second child together, it's been announced that they have a new Netflix deal coming out on behalf of their production company, Archewell Productions. Markle has created a new family-friendly animated series titled Pearl. The new show tells the story of a young girl who is 12 years old who finds inspiration from influential women in history.

While the news is exciting, the series is still in the development stages according to The Hollywood Reporter. While the Duchess of Sussex holds the title of creator, she will also stand as the executive producer alongside other big names in the industry including David Furnish (Rocketman), Carolyn Soper (Tangled) and Liz Garbus (I'll Be Gone in the Dark) and Dan Cogan (Icarus). "Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life's daily challenges," Markle said according to the outlet.

"I'm thrilled that Archwell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history," she added. "David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today." Along with Pearl, Archewell Productions is also bringing another piece of entertainment to the streaming platform titled Heart of Invictus, which is a docuseries that follows those who will be competing in the Invictus Games The Hague in 2022.

As the sweet pair continue to work independently from the royal family, it seems as though Prince Harry's brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are making more effort to reach out to the couple who just welcomed their daughter, Lilibet, back in June. Since Markle and Harry said "I do" it seems like there's been an ongoing feud between the four, and following Markle and Harry's decision to step down as senior level royals and being so open during an interview with Oprah Winfrey, things have only gotten worse between the family members. To add to that, recently one source said they don't see the brothers spending "quality time" together on holidays in the near future.

"It's perhaps unlikely that they're going to be spending what we would think of as quality time together at Christmas and New Years and birthdays," royal correspondent Jonathan Sacerdoti said to Us Weekly. "Just remember that the queen hasn't met her latest grandaughter. It doesn't seem like that she's going to anytime soon. She's barely seen Archie for quite a while. On a human family level, forgetting them being the royal family, there's already quite some frostiness and distance there. So I suspect if things can go well, [then] maybe they'll have the occasional meeting, but I don't think it seems very high on anyone's agenda."