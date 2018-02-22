Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Receive Letter Containing White Powder

A letter was sent to Kensington Palace, reportedly addressed to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and containing a white powder, London’s Evening Standard reports.

The discovery led to an immediate security scare, though an analysis of the powder found it was harmless. Due to security measures already in place, the letter did not reach the couple, though they were informed of the situation. The letter reportedly contained a racist message.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Feb. 12, the letter was delivered to St. James’ Palace for sorting and specialists were rushed in after the powder was found.

The Metropolitan Police are investigating the incident and confirmed a package had been delivered to the palace but did not name the intended recipient.

“Police are investigating after a package containing a substance was delivered to St James’s Palace on Monday, 12 February,” the statement read, via TIME. “The substance was tested and confirmed as nonsuspicious. Officers are also investigating an allegation of malicious communications which relates to the same package.”

The letter comes after packages containing white powder were sent to Donald Trump Jr.’s wife, Vanessa, and the office of former president Barack Obama. On Feb. 13, police revealed that a package containing white powder had reportedly been sent to the office of Home Secretary Amber Rudd, a member of Parliament.

Police are reportedly examining whether the letters sent to the royal couple and Rudd are linked. Markle and Harry are set to wed on May 19, and security for the day is reportedly high.

The packages were thought to be an anthrax hoax, various cases of which have cropped up since five people were killed in the U.S. when real anthrax spores were mailed to them in 2001.

Photo Credit: Getty / Chris Jackson