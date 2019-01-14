Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Don’t Know If They’re Having a Boy or Girl

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly do not know if they are having a boy or a girl, and are planning to keep it a “surprise.”

According to PEOPLE, while the couple were out and about in Berkenhead, England, a young fan spoke with the Duchess of Sussex and asked her about the new addition’s gender.

“Meghan came up to me and asked me how old I was and where I went to school,” 9-year-old Kitty Dudley, St Anne’s Primary School Rockferry, said. “I could see her bump and I asked if she was having a boy or a girl and she said, ‘We don’t know whether it’s a boy or girl, we are keeping it as a surprise.’ “

Another student — seven-year-old Megan Redford — also chatted briefly with Markle, telling the outlet, “She asked me if I was called Meg or Meghan because she said her friends call her Meg and mine do as well. I asked her whether she would call her baby Amy if she has a girl and she said, ‘That’s a really pretty name, I like it, we’ll have to think about it.’ “

Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are visiting Birkenhead to meet

local organisations that support and empower groups within the community. Follow their day on @KensingtonRoyal. pic.twitter.com/nDX4hjab94 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 14, 2019

Markle also told fans that she had been feeling great and, expressed her gratitude to the fans and residents who waited in the cold weather to greet her her and prince Harry.

“I thanked Meghan for coming to see us and asked her how she was feeling. She told me she was feeling really well and said the best part of her day was meeting me,” 92-year-old Dorothy Parker from Hoylake told PEOPLE. “She’s such a lovely woman and so beautiful — I’m delighted I got to meet her.”

The new Royal couple announced in October 2018 that they were expecting a new bundle of joy, with Kensington Palace issuing a statement that explained that 37-year-old Markle was due to give birth in Spring 2019.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” a statement from the Palace read. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

More recently, Markle revealed that she is due sometime in late-April.