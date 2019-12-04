Where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Actually Spent Thanksgiving Revealed

Like most, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are taking a little time off this holiday season to spend some much needed time out of the public eye as they enjoy some privacy surrounded by loved ones. Except this time, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex don’t seem to be in the U.K. at the moment while vacationing. In fact, according to Elle, royal reporter Omid Scobie and ITV News royal producer Lizzie Robinson are confirming the sweet pair are in fact in the U.S. and were on American soil for Thanksgiving!

“The Sussexes are away,” Scobie announced on the Black Friday episode of Scobie’s The HeirPod podcast. “They are on their break right up until Christmas…they celebrated Thanksgiving privately with close family, which is lovely.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

It was rumored for a while that the new parents would potentially be spending the holiday with Markles mom Doria Ragland in Los Angeles, California, but nothing was ever confirmed by the royal family. When Scobie mentioned that Markle and Harry would not be attending the NATO leader’s reception, that’s when he and Robinson revealed that the two have been in America.

“The Sussexes are on official leave at the moment so there are no expectations fro them to be there,” he said. “I think it’s quite normal. We’ve seen members of the royal family on absence on their own personal leave in the past.”

He then went on to explain that there’s no way they could attend the reception considering they aren’t even in the country.

“It’s a long trip they’re on, I think. You’re really going to see them away until Christmas as far as I’m aware, which good for them,” he said as he cheered the royal couple on.

“[They need the break] and probably being away, back home for Meghan in the U.S.,” Robinson added.

However, the royal palace did announce that the two would not be in attendance of Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the royal family at Sandringham this year.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month,” a spokesperson stated. “Having spend the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland. This decision is in live with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.”

They pair needed a break more than ever recently after becoming the center of public scrutiny ever since Markle entered the royal family.