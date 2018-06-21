Meghan Markle ‘Pregnant With Twins’ Rumor Debunked

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not expecting twins, despite a report from OK! Magazine.

While the headline on a new issue of the tabloid screams, “Meghan’s Twins Announcement: It’s a Boy & a Girl!” with an emblem claiming the “Palace Confirms” the news while suggesting she plans to raise her twins in America, Gossip Cop reports this is all not true.

On the inside of the OK! issue, there is nothing about Kensington Palace confirming the story, which instead cites unnamed “palace insiders.” OK! also claims the couple “found out they were pregnant as soon as they returned from their private honeymoon to East Africa.”

“They didn’t expect it to happen so soon, and they were all the more giddy to learn they were having two — one a boy, the other a girl,” the source claims. The magazine also claims Harry is “willing to go the extra mile to make motherhood everything Meghan dreamed it would be — even if it means raising their children in America.”

OK! previously claimed Markle was expecting in October. The National Enquirer and Life & Style also claimed Markle was expecting twins in recent weeks. Notably, all three tabloids are owned by American Media Inc.

All official statements from Kensington Palace are shared on its Twitter page, and there was nothing there announcing a new royal baby on the way. On Wednesday, the Royal Family did have some baby news, but it had nothing to do with Markle or Harry. Instead, they announced that Prince William and Kate Middleton’s new baby, Prince Louis, will be christened at The Chapel Royal at St. James’ Palace in London.

The idea that Markle and Harry would raise the “children” in the U.S. clashes with Markle’s dream to become a British citizen. As E! News pointed out last fall, Markle needs to live in the U.K. for three years to get U.K. citizenship. Plus, she can only spend up to 270 days outside of the U.K. during those three years.

Also, while Markle and Harry never publicly confirmed where they went on their honeymoon, reports suggested they went to Ireland or Canada.

Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, recently told Good Morning Britain that his daughter would like to start a family.

“She’s wanted children for a long time, yes,” Thomas told the morning show. “And when she met Harry and she spoke about how much she loves him, there’s gotta be a child in the making soon. I don’t think the stork has hit the air yet, but I think it will happen sooner or later.”

Markle and Harry married on May 19 and are now known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.