Meghan Markle Praised as 'Incredible Friend and Mother'

Meghan Markle is being called an "incredible friend and mother" by Alliance of Moms co-founder and friend Kelly McKee Zajfen. The Duchess of Sussex was praised for also joining a campaign to support expectant and parenting foster youth in Los Angeles by McKee Zajfen, who shared a glowing post Friday on Instagram.

"As Mother's Day approaches, I can't help but think of my own #commUNITY of Motherhood. I instantly think of you Meg. How incredibly nurturing and warm and open you are," McKee Zajfen wrote alongside a photo of herself and Meghan wearing matching shirts. "What an incredible friend and mother. I'm truly in awe of you and I am so grateful you are part of my #CommUNITYofmotherhood."

Praising the royal as "always the first to say yes and support those you love," McKee Zajfen continued, "You are a fierce advocate for those who are in need." The Little Minis owner added, "Thank you for joining this year's campaign to support LA's expectant and parenting foster youth, which helps provide critical services, education, resources and advocacy so they can build a better future for themselves and their families."

McKee Zajfen's post came ahead of her first Mother's Day since the tragic death of her 9-year-old son George in July 2022. Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, donated $5,000 to a GoFundMe set up in George's honor after his death, according to The Daily Mail, making the donation in the names of their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

McKee Zajfen's praise of the duchess came shortly before Meghan and Harry were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" with paparazzi after attending the Women of Vision Awards in New York City. After the first public event that Harry and Meghan had attended since King Charles III's coronation, which the duchess did not attend, the couple's spokesperson announced they were involved in a prolonged and dangerous altercation with photographers trying to track down where they were staying.

"Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi," the couple's spokesperson said. "This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers." Thomas Buda, who runs a private security business contracted to help the couple, said the chase lasted 90 minutes and involved paparazzi vehicles running red lights and driving into oncoming traffic on 34th St. in Manhattan.