Meghan Markle Performed ‘Santa Baby’ in High School and the Whole Performance Was Caught on Camera

This year, Meghan Markle is spending Christmas with the royal family at Sandringham, but years ago, the Duchess of Sussex celebrated the holiday season by performing a rendition of “Santa Baby” while in high school.

The performance took place during Immaculate Heart High School’s 1998 Christmas show in Los Angeles, which would make Markle 17 years old at the time.

Obtained by the Daily Mail and seen here, the clip finds Markle performing the holiday classic with a friend, both wearing festive hats as they hold microphones and lipsync the song onstage, with Markle fully getting into the performance.

On Christmas Day this year, Markle attended church with her husband, Prince Harry, and her in-laws, including Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Charles. The group walked to the Church of St. Mary Magdalene, attending a service and greeting fans afterwards.

The rest of her holiday will include a lunch before the family sits down to watch the Queen’s annual televised address. On Christmas Eve, the family traditionally attends an afternoon tea before exchanging gifts in the evening.

Markle and Harry further celebrated the holiday last week when they shared an as-yet-unseen image from their May wedding as part of their Christmas card.

Snapped by photographer Chris Allerton, the photo finds the newlyweds at their evening reception at Frogmore House as they stand with their arms around each other, Harry holding his wife’s hand while they gaze at a spectacular fireworks display in front of them.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share a new photograph from their Wedding Reception at Frogmore House on 19th May. The photograph, which features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card, was taken by photographer Chris Allerton. pic.twitter.com/PQPUuRwnIj — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 14, 2018

This is the second year Markle has spent Christmas with the royal family, though she broke tradition with her presence last year as she had not yet married Prince Harry, as the two were engaged at the time.

“Attending as a fiancée is a first for the family,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Given that Meghan doesn’t have family in the U.K., it’s only right that she spends Christmas with Harry and his.”

During the Queen’s taped speech this year, the monarch referenced her “busy year,” which saw Markle and Harry tie the knot and announce that they are expecting their first child in the spring of 2019. In addition, the Queen welcomed several new grandchildren as Kate Middleton gave birth to her third child with Prince William, Prince Louis, and Zara and Mike Tindall welcomed their second daughter, Lena.

“It’s been a busy year for my family, with two weddings and two babies — and another child expected soon,” the monarch said. “It helps to keep a grandmother well occupied.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo