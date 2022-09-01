Meghan Markle Opens up About 'Not Being Able to Afford' Her and Prince Harry's $14 Million Mansion

Meghan Markle has revealed the adjustments she and Prince Harry underwent after leaving their roles as senior working royals during a new interview with The Cut to promote her podcast Archetypes. Markle discussed their experiences looking for a new home outside of the UK, including how they weren't sure they could afford the Montecito mansion they live in now.

When asked about moving from London, she explained, "We were looking in this area (Montecito, California), and this house kept popping up online in searches." According to Markle, they initially declined to view the property because neither of them had a job, and the price was $14.65 million.

"We didn't have jobs, so we were just not going to come and see this house. It wasn't possible. It's like when I was younger and you're window shopping – it's like 'I don't want to go and look at all the things that I can't afford, that doesn't feel good'." Markle said she and Prince Harry did everything possible to obtain the home because it evoked a sense of serenity. "We did everything we could to get this house," she said. "Because you walk in and go…Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free."

Additionally, while giving journalist Allison Davis a tour of the home, the Duchess of Sussex pointed out two huge palm trees in the estate's garden that held a special meaning."One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees," she remarked. "See how they're connected at the bottom? He goes, 'My love, it's us.' And now, every day when Archie goes by us, he says, 'Hi, Momma. Hi, Papa.'"

Markle also addressed their former residence in the UK, Frogmore Cottage, and the "surreal" day they returned to retrieve their belongings while there for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in London. They still own the cottage, which has remained mostly untouched since they left. "You go back, and you open drawers and you're like, Oh my gosh. This is what I was writing in my journal there? And here's all my socks from this time?"

She also talked about her podcast, saying Archetypes would be her reintroduction. "It's so real," Markle said. "I feel different. I feel clearer. It's like I'm finding — not finding my voice. I've had my voice for a long time, but being able to use it." Serena Williams joined her to chat about ambition in the first episode, which debuted at No. 1 on Spotify. Future guests include Constance Wu, Issa Rae, Lisa Ling, Margaret Cho, and Ziwe.