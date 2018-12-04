Meghan Markle Not Expecting Twins With Prince Harry, Despite Rumor

Meghan Markle is currently pregnant with her first child with Prince Harry, and if certain reports are to be believed, the Duchess of Sussex is expecting twins — though Gossip Cop is here to assert that this is not, in fact, the case.

Gossip Cop points to a recent article from Life & Style that claimed not only is Markle expecting twins, she’s expecting twin boys, with Gossip Cop slamming the entire thing as false, including the statements from Life & Style‘s source.

“Meghan’s hinted numerous times that ‘double trouble’ lies ahead,” the alleged insider said, adding that Markle has been “spotted affectionately putting her hand on her stomach and saying she can’t wait to meet ‘them.’”

The source also claimed to have insight into Markle and Harry’s decorating plans, saying that “Meghan has been busy decorating a safari-themed nursery” complete with two cribs in their apartment at Kensington Palace and that “Harry’s been helping, putting up shelves and ensuring everything is baby-friendly.”

While the veracity of these claims is totally unfounded, it’s also worth noting that Markle and Harry will be moving out of their cottage in Kensington Palace and into Frogmore Cottage in Windsor before their little one arrives.

In addition, Gossip Cop goes on to slam the source’s claim that Kate Middleton is planning a baby shower for Markle and has “hired a caterer to make blue cupcakes and a three-course lunch.”

Previous reports had also hinted that the Duchess is expecting twins thanks to a recent surge in betting on the possibility.

In fact, the surge led Irish betting company Paddy Powder to stop taking bets altogether, convincing royal fans that those betters were onto something. Before betting was stopped, the odds of Markle giving birth to twins reached a high of 5 to 1.

“An unprecedented amount of bets on Meghan and Harry to have twins has forced us to stop taking bets on the market altogether,” a spokesperson for Paddy Power told Us Weekly in a statement. “Since the day began, the stream of bets has led us to believe that perhaps the punters — or an insider source — knows something more than we do.”

It’s clear that no one will know for sure whether Markle is indeed having twins, or whether she is having a boy or a girl, until the royal baby arrives this spring.

Before that moment arrives, the Duchess will mark her first holiday season as an official member of the royal family, as she is set to join Harry, Prince William and Middleton for Christmas in Norfolk with the Queen at Sandringham.

“They really loved Christmas and all had a wonderful time,” a source told PEOPLE, referring to the Fab Four’s joint holiday celebration in 2017 and adding of Markle and Middleton, “I think the two women got on — they are definitely not best friends, but it was a really special time for them all to spend together.

Photo Credit: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo