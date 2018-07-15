Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Enjoy First Solo Outing Together at Wimbledon

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton enjoyed their first outing together without their husbands at the Wimbledon women’s single finale on Saturday.

The Duchesses both wore comfortable attire for the day. Markle wore a blue-and-white striped Ralph Lauren shirt and cream-colored pants, while Middleton wore a white pattered dress, notes Entertainment Tonight.

An occasion fit for royalty. The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex are here to enjoy ladies’ finals day…#Wimbledon @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/BhoHctaZiD — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2018

The official Wimbledon Twitter page also shared video of the two arriving at the All England Club in the same black car.

Airplay member Tia Carter meets @RoyalFamily HRH The Duchess of Cambridge and HRH The Duchess of Sussex ahead of performing the Coin Toss @Wimbledon Ladies’ Final representing @RAFBF thanks to @WimbledonFdn #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/5GUp170UoG — RAF Benevolent Fund (@RAFBF) July 14, 2018

Markle, now known as the Duchess of Sussex, and the Duchess of Cambridge met with former women’s tennis champions and met with ball boys and girls before the matches began. They also met with a young girl named Tia Carter, who performed the coin toss before the women’s finale, representing the RAF Benevolent Fund.

Markle also carried a Madewell panama hat, notes Marie Claire. The hat is a notable leftover from her Suits days, as she was seen wearing it at a panel with her co-stars last year. She also shared several images of herself with the hat on her now-deleted Instagram page. The hat also made an appearance at Prince Harry‘s polo match last week.

This was not the first time either Duchess has been seen at Wimbledon. Since marrying Prince William in 2011, Middleton, 36, has been a regular Wimbledon spectator, attending with William or her sister, Pippa Middleton. Markle, 36, was seen at Wimbledon in 2016, around the time she first met Prince Harry.

Wimbledon was also one of Middleton’s first public appearances since Prince Louis’ christening on Monday. Louis, William and Middleton’s third child, was born on April 23, about a month before Markle and Harry married.

It was Markle’s first appearance since she and Harry went on their first international tour together, spending two days in Dublin, where they met with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. The two also visited Trinity College and the home of the U.K. Ambassador to Ireland, and saw a youth sporting event at the Gaelic Athletic Association.

The women’s finale was between Serena Williams and German player Angelique Kerber. Kerber, who also won a silver medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics, pulled off the shocking upset to deny Williams her seventh Wimbledon championship.

Williams was at Markle and Harry’s wedding on May 19, and recently told InStyle that she thinks Middleton is a “badass woman.”

“She’s officially No. 1,” Williams said of Middleton after complementing the Duchess’ ability to look great right after giving birth.

“…It was super fun,” Williams said of Markle and Harry’s wedding. “You know, I’ve known Meghan [Markle] for years, so it was good to see my friend happy.”

Middleton is expected to attend Sunday’s men’s singles finale between Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and South Africa’s Kevin Anderson.

Photo credit: Clive Mason / Getty Images