Meghan Markle Seemingly Pays Tribute to Prince Harry and Archie With Accessory During Canadian Outing

Meghan Markle may be dealing with some issues with the Royal Family at the moment, but it seems that her recent choice in jewelry was a nod to her immediate family. As noted by Hello Magazine, Markle was spotted wearing a Suetables Vanessa Coin Zodiac Charm after stopping at both the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre in Vancouver and the Justice For Girls center in Vancouver. Each organization posted photos of her respective visits, which prompted sharp-eyed fans to do some detective work.

Yesterday, The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle visited to discuss climate justice for girls and the rights of Indigenous peoples. Was great to talk about the importance of a holistic approach to social justice, and the power of young women’s leadership. #DuchessOfSussex pic.twitter.com/M9LaqEELl7 — Justice For Girls (@JFG_Canada) January 16, 2020

It appears that Markle’s necklace had either her husband, Harry’s sign, which is Virgo, or their son, Archie’s sign, Taurus. It’s also possible she was wearing a necklace for each, although none of this has been officially confirmed just yet. However, the Duchess of Sussex has previously been spotted wearing both Virgo and Taurus charms.

Earlier this month, both Markle and Prince Harry announced a historic decision that they’d be stepping down from their duties as Royals, relocate to Canada (at least partially) and become financially independent. The news was made public via their official Instagram account.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the caption began. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry’s grandmother, issued a statement earlier this week indicating that the Royal Family has had “constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family.

“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

Meanwhile, as the couple adjusts to their new life, Markle appears to be getting back to her acting roots. The former star of USA’s Suits, the actress has reportedly been talking to Disney about doing some voiceover work. In lieu of a paycheck, Disney will make a donation to the anti-poaching organization Elephants Without Borders.