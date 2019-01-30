Meghan Markle’s ‘Independent’ Personality Reportedly Shaking Things up With Royals

Negative press about Meghan Markle is continuing to circulate, with a report now claiming that the Duchess of Sussex’s attitude has rubbed off on her husband in a way the royal family isn’t too keen on.

Sources told the New York Post that Markle’s “American independence” is not endearing her to some royal insiders due to the effect her alleged disposition has had on Prince Harry.

“All of Harry’s staff have always thought he was fantastic, but the two of them [together] are high maintenance,” royal reporter Duncan Larcombe told the Post, adding that Harry has become “quite grumpy and aloof from his own inner circle of staff. Harry was always very pally with [them], so this is very unlike him.

“What people love about Harry is that he wears his heart on his sleeve,” Larcombe added. “He’s down to earth, a normal guy trapped in the royal world, and he doesn’t take himself very seriously. But now he is.”

Larcombe also discussed the fact that Markle and Harry reportedly “blanked the media” on their recent tour of the Commonwealth, calling the move “short-sighted.”

It’s possible that this was due to the near-constant stream of press, much of it negative, surrounding Markle, which has reportedly caused the Duke to become very protective of his wife.

“Harry wants to be protective of Meghan,” Larcombe explained. “If she’s getting frustrated and stressed, he is the one reading the riot act to the staff and doing the demanding on her behalf.

“But you can’t blame Meghan, she’s gone into her biggest role yet and she’s put her heart and soul into it,” he added. “Yes, she is firing off e-mails to staff at 5 a.m., but she’s super-keen and Harry is taking his lead from her. He is under a lot of pressure behind the scenes.”

In addition to his apparent change in nature, Markle has also influenced her husband to lead a healthier lifestyle, with Harry reportedly having taken up yoga and started green-juicing in the mornings.

“All she [Meghan] did was show him there’s another way to live and he’s become a huge fan,” a source told the Express. “He eats well, doesn’t poison his body, exercises, does a bit of yoga and is a lot happier.”

On top of that, it’s reported that Harry has given up drinking until Markle gives birth to the couple’s first child, who is due in April.

“He looks great, he’s lost weight, he’s super healthy, and I think he’s really happy,” a source told Vanity Fair of the prince, “although I’m sure he does miss going out with some of his old mates for the occasional pint.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo