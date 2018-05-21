Meghan Markle’s Royal Gown Reminds Internet of Jennifer Lopez’s Dress in ‘Wedding Planner’

Meghan Markle was the picture of elegance on Saturday in her Givenchy wedding gown, likely sparking a new bridal trend with her simple flowing gown that featured an open bateau neckline and minimal embellishment.

After Markle’s dress was revealed, the Internet began speculating that it had seen the gown before, with Twitter users comparing the Duchess of Sussex’s gown to the one worn by Jennifer Lopez in her film The Wedding Planner.

Both dresses feature the same neckline and three-quarter length sleeves, and both women had their hair pulled back into a bun. Lopez and Markle also wore veils and minimal jewelry to complete their looks.

“I didn’t like Meghan Markle’s dress as much as I wanted to until I saw this,” writer Amy Odell shared on Instagram along with a side-by-side shot of Markle and Lopez.

Several people on Twitter agreed with the statement, with one writing, “Anyone else get JLO in the Wedding Planner vibes from Meghan Markle’s dress?”

Another person wrote, “no lie, Meghan Markle has the same dress on J Lo had on in the wedding planner.”

no lie, Meghan Markle has the same dress on J Lo had on in the wedding planner #RoyalWeddding — Prop Joe (@coolstory_joe) May 19, 2018

“Anyone else think Meghan looks just like JLo in the Wedding Planner??” queried a third.

Anyone else think Meghan looks just like JLo in the Wedding Planner?? pic.twitter.com/o9dX7Gp2m7 — Tracy McGarry (@MrsMcGarryNMS) May 19, 2018

Markle’s dress was designed by Givenchy’s artistic director Clare Waight Keller, and featured the striking neckline as its most prominent feature, along with a triple silk organza underskirt.

Waight Keller and Markle also collaborated on the Duchess’ 16-foot veil, which was embellished with flowers from all 53 countries in the British Commonwealth.

The designer told reporters Sunday at Kensington Palace that she received a special message in regards to Markle’s dress, with Prince Harry thanking her personally during the day’s lunchtime reception in St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle.

“He came straight up to me and said, ‘Oh my God, thank you. She looks absolutely stunning,’” Waight Keller recalled, according to People. “I think everybody saw on television he was just absolutely in awe. I think she looked incredible.”

Waight Keller shared that she had the chance to speak to the couple at the lunchtime reception, noting that Markle was “glowing.”

“She was just glowing after the ceremony,” the designer said. “I think it was just such a special moment for the two of them. They are so in love. I was just thrilled to be part of it.”

