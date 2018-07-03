Meghan Markle’s Father ‘Walking Fine Line’ With Royal Family After Latest Interview

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas, is reportedly on shaky footing with the royal family following his interview on Good Morning Britain last month.

Thomas Markle Sr. appeared on the British morning show without the authorization of Kensington Palace. He spoke candidly about his chats with Prince Harry, his staged paparazzi photo scandal and his feelings as an outsider on his daughter’s historic wedding day.

As if that weren’t enough to upset the royal family, he has continued speaking out. Now, two weeks later, sources close to him have told Us Weekly that he still feels like Meghan and the rest of the royal family are keeping him at arms’ length.

“Thomas adores his daughter and swears he never wanted attention from the interviews,” an insider said. “All he’s ever cared about is protecting Meghan. He wants the royals to stand by his side, but of course so far they haven’t.”

Thomas Markle has made all manner of publicity blunders since Meghan and Prince Harry got engaged. He has repeatedly apologized and tried to explain himself, but sources said the newly minted Duchess of Sussex may be done listening.

“Meghan hasn’t spoken to Thomas since the day after her wedding,” they revealed. It may not be her choice alone, either, as the entire royal family is “frustrated” with Thomas Markle, they said.

“Thomas is walking a fine line,” another insider added. “This blabbing needs to stop if he wants to maintain any relationship with Harry and Meghan.”

It may already be too late, as the Good Morning Britain interview was perceived as a major sleight. Sources inside of Kensington Palace told Us Weekly that Thomas had not informed anyone about the high-profile TV appearance.

“The proper thing to do would have been to let Meghan and Kensington Palace know he was giving an interview,” they said. “He already did damage before the wedding.”

Thomas stole much of his daughter’s spotlight in the weeks leading up to her wedding. The 73-year-old caused a massive distraction when he was caught accepting money in exchange for staged paparazzi photos, mainly of him preparing for the big day. He also suffered a couple of confusing hospital visits, while begging for his daughter’s forgiveness in the press.

Meghan Markle has already blended seamlessly into royal life, adopting the very different kind of celebrity status afforded to members of the ruling family. After the engagement, she was advised to shut down all of her social media accounts, including her prolific lifestyle blog. She has also refrained from commenting directly on stories like those surrounding her father, taking on a more mysterious status.