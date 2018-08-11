Meghan Markle’s Father Thomas Reportedly ‘Lied’ to Prince Harry Over Paparazzi Claims

Thomas Markle reportedly “lied” to Prince Harry that he had not been working with paparazzi before it was revealed he had staged photos of himself preparing for Meghan Markle‘s royal wedding.

Royal photographer Arthur Edwards spoke about Duchess Meghan’s father as he made an appearance on the Radio Kent show On Air with Duncan Larcombe.

The photographer suggested Harry was “embarrassed” over the whole thing, Entertainment Tonight Canada reports with Edwards stating how “Harry spoke to the father [directly] and said ‘Have you been cooperating with the paparazzi?’ He said ‘No.’

“The Palace put out a statement on Friday night saying to respect his privacy. Harry had been reassured by the father it was not going on,” he said. “We knew the father was colluding with the paparazzi. Everyone in the business knows that. When he was in the library, looking at the TV screen and they happen to be there. You don’t get measured up for a suit in a shop window.”

Edwards, who has worked for The Sun newspaper for 40 years, continued, as first reported by the Daily Mail.

“He told him he had not colluded… I think he (Harry) was embarrassed,” Edwards said.

The photo allegedly took place on May 11, before the Mail on Sunday story published featuring the staged photos.

Harry’s press officer had also contacted press watchdog IPSO to ask for privacy on behalf of Meghan’s dad.

Thomas was due to walk Meghan down the aisle at her wedding to Harry at Windsor Castle on May 19, but pulled out at the last minute due to health issues.

He has since voiced his disappointment at missing his daughter’s wedding after Prince Charles ended up walking her down the aisle instead.

The report comes as other outlets report Meghan “can’t trust” her father, due to his repeated interviews with press.

“For the life of her, she can’t understand why he’s digging such a deep hole for himself and to say things like it would be easier for her if her dad died,” a source close to Markle reportedly told the Daily Mail. “She said she just wishes her dad would ‘stop blathering’ to the press. That’s the one birthday gift she wanted from her father.”

The source also contradicted a recent tabloid report that Markle planned a secret trip to the U.S. to meet with Thomas.

“Meghan has no immediate plans to contact her father. Firstly, she’s deeply hurt and secondly she can’t trust him to keep their conversation private,” the source said.

