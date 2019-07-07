Meghan Markle’s Father Thomas Breaks Silence Over Snub in Archie’s Christening

Meghan Markle’s estranged father, Thomas Markle broke his silence about not being invited to grandson Archie’s christening Saturday. The royal couple held an intimate gathering for family members and close fiends at the private chapel in Windsor Castle.

“I have been asked if I would have liked to have gone to Britain to see my new grandson being christened,” he told the Mail on Sunday. “I was an altar boy at age 12, a confirmed member of the Queen’s church at age 14, and Archie is my new grandson, of course I would have enjoyed being there for the blessing, wishing Archie and his parents’ health and happiness.”

As seen in a family portrait shared by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Instagram account, Markle’s mom and Thomas’ ex-wife Doria Ragland attended the ceremony. Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Princess Diana’s sisters Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale were also in attendance.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son,” the couple said in a statement on their Instagram account. “Their royal highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie.”

Thomas, who lives in Mexico according to Us Weekly, did not attend his daughter’s wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018 after being involved in a paparazzi photo scandal and suffering a heart attack. He has been cut off from communicating with Markle since shortly after the wedding and continues to speak to press about his daughter, Harry and the other members of the royal family.

Sources also previously claimed Thomas was “heartbroken” when he was excluded from the birth of baby Archie, only to find out Markle was in labor with a statement on social media.

“He’s as devastated as any grandfather would be who isn’t being given the chance to see his grandchild,” a source told the National Enquirer at the time. “But the heartbreak is even more intense for him as it is going to be one of the most famous children in the world.”

Baby Archie’s christening took place in a small, private ceremony by the Archbishop of Canterbury. His grandparents were not revealed. Aside from Thomas, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip did not attend the event due to a clash with other royal responsibilities.