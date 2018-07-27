Meghan Markle’s Clan Banned From British Reality TV Shows

Meghan Markle’s controversial family members will reportedly not be appearing on top reality TV shows in the U.K. out of fear of a public relations disaster.

According to The Daily Mirror, the BBC and ITV – two of the top broadcasters in the U.K. – have both decided not to have Markle’s family on their reality shows so it does not look like they are “cashing in” on the family drama. This includes Markle’s half-siblings Samantha and Thomas Jr., her father Thomas Markle and cousin Tyler Dooley.

ITV Controller Kevin Lygo was the leading force behind the decision, which does not cover news shows.

“Meghan’s family have pretty much been vetoed from appearing on the biggest reality shows. The Markles have not been shy about talking about their famous family member,” a source with ties to the BBC and ITV told the Mirror.

“Obviously for TV networks, the draw is they will say things which create headlines and bring in viewers,” the source continued. “However, now any chances of that happening on [I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here] or [Strictly Come Dancing] is over. The BBC do not want to host someone on Strictly who would be so anti the Royal Family. And ITV’s top brass feel they would not give a voice to these people.”

BBC reality shows include Strictly Come Dancing and The Great British Baking Show. ITV’s reality show line-up includes The X Factor, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here and Britain’s Got Talent.

Representatives for ITV and Strictly Come Dancing declined to comment. A source at ITV told the Mirror they are not “currently” considering the Markles for an entertainment show.

Samantha Markle is still expected to appear in a British reality show. Last week, she signed on to star in the U.K. version of Celebrity Big Brother, which airs on Channel 5. The season will include celebrities who have been at the center of their own media storms.

“Life is about cashing in,” Samantha told Inside Edition, confirming her new gig. “You take opportunities as they arise and hopefully you enjoy the ride and make it as positive as you can. There’s nothing wrong with it.”

Samantha has stayed in the news since Markle married Prince Harry, continuing to be critical of the former Suits star and the British Royal Family. She is working on a book called The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister and has said Harry should have married someone else. She also took responsibility for setting up the staged paparazzi photos of Thomas Sr.

Another member of the extended Markle family has found it hard to escape attention. Last week, Markle’s future sister-in-law, Darlene Blount, was arrested for domestic violence after a fight with Thomas Jr.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, Blount said she was worried about how the Royal Family feels about the situation. As for Thomas Jr., he said he does not think Markle has any interest in reuniting her family.

“It’s hard to say how Meghan might feel about this – she doesn’t live in the real world with real life situations like everyone else. I don’t think she plans on reuniting with anyone in our family,” he said. “I think Meg might be having a hard time getting used to her new role as a Duchess but the only thing I think she’s doing wrong is ignoring her father and not visiting him, like the rest of the family.”

Photo credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images