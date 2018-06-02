Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Proposes to Girlfriend Tracey Kurland 2 Weeks After Royal Wedding

Just two weeks after the royal wedding, Meghan Markle‘s ex-husband, Trevor Engelson has gotten engaged.

The 41-year-old movie producer reportedly proposed to his girlfriend, Tracey Kurland, within a fortnight of the big ceremony. Markle married Prince Harry on Saturday, May 19, and the fact that she had previously been married was one of the things that made her an unconventional royal bride.

Engelson announced his own engagement on Friday, where he posted a picture of himself with Kurland as she flashed her new ring.

“Luckiest guy I know!” Read the caption. “Get ready to party!”

Engelson’s Instagram account is private, meaning that only his approved followers can see the post. Kurland is a professional dietician, and it looks like the royal fever had both of them yearning for a wedding of their own. The two have been dating for three years, and Engelson popped the question in Napa, California, according to a report by Us Weekly.

Engelson began dating Markle in 2004. The two got married in 2011 before separating in 2013. Despite his happy new relationship, Engelson has not been shy about admitting that the divorce was hard on him.

“The split with Meghan hit Trevor pretty hard,” a source close to him told The Daily Mail back in 2017. “He went through a rough time during the breakup and that was only made worse when Meghan got together with Harry last year. He had to re-live it all again — this time in public. It wasn’t the most amicable of divorces and there were hurt feelings on both sides. Now he has bounced back and things are looking great for him.”

“He has a new woman in his life and his career is going from strength to strength,” they added.

Engelson’s career has been a roller coaster ride for the last couple of years. The producer worked on two documentaries and a movie in 2017. He also executive produced 11 episodes of a TV show called Snowfall.

This year, he executive produced six episodes of Heathers, but unfortunately the Paramount Network opted to cancel the adaptation before it even aired.

Heathers, based on the 1988 movie, was originally scheduled to debut on March 7. After the Florida school shooting on Feb. 14, the network decided to wait until the issue of school violence was less fresh. They set their sights on July, however, the string of school shootings since prompted them to cancel it altogether.

Engelson has two more projects coming up. They may be his last for a while as he prepares to try and top the wedding of the century.