Following Royal Etiquette, Meghan Markle Deletes Social Media Accounts

It’s a sad day for Meghan Markle followers, as the royal fiance has deleted her Instagram, Twitter and other social media accounts.

Markle has been gradually assuming a lower and lower profile since the day she began dating Prince Harry. On Tuesday, she finally cut the cord altogether, closing her accounts on every social media site she was signed up on. It’s a bittersweet moment for her hardcore fans, who love keeping up with her on a day-to-day basis, but also love witnessing her transformation into royalty.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Most assume the act was mandated by the crown. Royal presence on social media is generally subdued and limited, so it seems safe to assume Markle needed to compromise her social media presence to join the family.

Giving up tweeting is probably nothing for Markle after she shut down her blog back in April. Markle had a wildly popular lifestyle blog known as The Tig, where she posted her writing and reflections on all manner of things. Shortly after reports began surfacing about her relationship with the prince, she permanently closed the blog. Today, all that remains of it is her farewell message.

“After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it’s time to say goodbye to The Tig,” Markle wrote. “What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity.”

When news of the royal wedding broke, Markle announced that she’d be leaving the cast of Suits — another bittersweet moment for her die-hard fans. Still, the upcoming nuptials are no small consolation. Markle and Prince Harry will be married in May.