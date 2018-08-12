Thomas Markle Denies Faking Heart Attack

Thomas Markle once again denied faking the heart attack that made it impossible to attend daughter Meghan Markle‘s wedding to Prince Harry in May.

Markle told The Daily Mail this weekend that he sent two birthday messages to Markle. In one, he wrote, “I didn’t fake the heart attack. I really wanted to be with you. Love, Daddy.”

He also sent a second card, in which he just wrote, “Happy Birthday, love Daddy.”

Markle claims that he never received word back.

The 75-year-old Markle has insisted in recent interviews that he did really suffer a heart attack days before Meghan’s wedding, which made it impossible to be in the U.K. Ever since reporters have called the hospital he was allegedly staying at and their staff denied he was there, Markle too has denied allegations of making it up.

“You have a right to privacy when you go into hospital,” Markle told the Mail this weekend. “I didn’t want my name out there but they [reporters] still found me. I had to escape through a building site at the back of the hospital and then I went to a safe house, a tiny rented flat, which is where I watched the wedding. I have the medical bills to prove I had a heart attack. The insurance bills were $140,000 and I have to pay $20,000 of it as excess.”

In another interview with the Mail late last month, Markle said he was disgusted by the accusations of faking a heart attack.

“It’s disgusting they said I didn’t have a heart attack. Hospitals are bound by confidentiality laws and when you check in you can say you don’t want your name on their records if anyone calls in to ask,” Markle said. “I lost 40 lb after my heart attack, so I suppose that’s good, though it’s a hell of a way to lose weight.”

Markle has said he has not spoken to his daughter since the faked paparazzi photo scandal, in which he was paid to appear in staged photos. He has also never met Harry, although they talked on the phone. He has said that being “cut off” from the royal family is his punishment for the scandal.

Markle also told the Mail this weekend that he lied to Harry about the photos before the Mail‘s exposé about them was published. Harry previously advised Markle never to go to the press, he said. In their last phone conversation, Markle claims Harry told him he should have listened to him.

“‘Maybe it would be better for you guys if I was dead… then you could pretend to be sad,’” Markle claims he told Harry. “Then I hung up.”

The Daily Mail also reports that rumors of a secret meeting between Meghan and Markle are incorrect, since they have not spoken in months.

“I’m not mad at Harry. I’m not mad at Meghan. I love them,” Markle told the Mail. “I wish them well. But as for the rest of it, f– it. I’m done.”

Photo credit: Dominic Lipinski – Pool/Getty Images