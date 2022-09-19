Meghan Markle Cries at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Procession

The British royal family put on a united front on Monday to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest. Despite her strained relationship with the family, Meghan Markle attended the funeral and was seen getting emotional during the event, per PEOPLE. Queen Elizabeth's funeral took place on Monday at Westminster Abbey 11 days after her passing.

Markle appeared to wipe a tear away at one point during the funeral services. After the service, the duchess stood outside of Westminster Abbey before the late Queen's coffin was taken to Wellington Arch in Hyde Park. While she was standing outside with the other members of the royal family, Markle wiped away a tear, which appeared to leave her cheek a bit stained, per Hollywood Life. After being transferred to the Wellington Arch, the monarch's coffin was taken to her final resting place at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel.

Meghan Markle wiped a tear from her eye as she watched the Queen's coffin make its final journey https://t.co/DqUrv5lPGZ pic.twitter.com/dwxMTSJTok — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) September 19, 2022

While Markle's husband, Prince Harry, joined the procession behind the Queen's coffin with his elder brother, Prince William, and father, King Charles III, she stayed with other members of the family. The Duchess of Sussex was photographed alongside Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, and Camilla, the Queen Consort during much of the event. William and Middleton's two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, also attended the service. Their third child, 4-year-old Prince Louis, was deemed too young to attend as were Markle and Harry's two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.

Like many others in the royal family, Markle made sure to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth with her attire. PEOPLE noted that she wore the pearl and diamond drop earrings that the monarch gave her. These earrings were the same ones that Elizabeth gifted to her back in June 2018 when they went on their first official outing together to Cheshire. As the publication also pointed out, they appear to be a smaller replica of a pair that the Queen owned.

Queen Elizabeth died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96. She was the longest-reigning monarch in British history. Markle and Harry were already in the United Kingdom at the time of her passing as they were due to attend an event in London on the day that she died. They have since joined the other members of the royal family for several events in Queen Elizabeth's memory. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex even appeared alongside the new Prince and Princess of Wales to greet mourners at Windsor Castle, which was the Queen's residence in her later years.