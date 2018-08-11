Meghan Markle Reportedly ‘Can’t Trust’ Father Thomas Markle Anymore

Meghan Markle reportedly thinks her father Thomas Markle is weaponizing her emotions with his interviews as “emotional blackmail,” a source told the Daily Mail this week.

The insider goes on to say that Markle also “can’t trust” her father anymore either.

“For the life of her, she can’t understand why he’s digging such a deep hole for himself and to say things like it would be easier for her if her dad died,” they told The Daily Mail. “She said she just wishes her dad would ‘stop blathering’ to the press. That’s the one birthday gift she wanted from her father.”

The source also contradicted a recent tabloid report that Markle planned a secret trip to the U.S. to meet with Thomas.

“Meghan has no immediate plans to contact her father. Firstly, she’s deeply hurt and secondly she can’t trust him to keep their conversation private,” the source said.

Markle wants to be “true to herself,” and if that means “avoiding toxic relationships, so be it,” the source said. “It’s not like she’s never ever going to speak with her dad again, but certainly not now, not in this climate.”

Markle’s half-sister Samantha disputed this report, calling the Daily Mail a “scumbag liar.”

“Meg would not say this about our dad,” Samantha tweeted on Aug. 9. “Daily Mail writers are filthy scum bags and are going to be sued. Meg would never say this about our dad stop stirring the pot in dangerous ways.”

The new Daily Mail report follows the steady stream of comments from Thomas and Samantha, who have both blasted the Royal Family and Markle for the treatment of her family. In an interview with the Daily Mail last month, Thomas even suggested the Duchess of Sussex would be better off if he died because “everyone would be filled with sympathy for her.”

Thomas said he has not spoken to his daughter in at least three months and has been cut off from communicating with her since he admitted to staging paparazzi photos for money. Samantha later took responsibility for the scandal.

Thomas was invited to her May 19 wedding to Prince Harry, but could not attend after suffering a heart attack days before.

The Daily Mail‘s source said Markle has had to deal with her father’s “self-pity” before.

“Behavior like his doesn’t happen overnight. Why do you think her parents got divorced in the first place?” the source told the Daily Mail. “Meghan’s had to deal with a lot of self esteem issues growing up with a narcissist. She has tools to cope with emotional blackmail. She does pray for him.”

Meanwhile, the British Royal Family is trying to get on with their normal royal duties. Prince Harry is even traveling to Botswana for the Rhino Conservation Botswana’s general meeting. Markle will not be joining the prince for the trip.

