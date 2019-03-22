Meghan Markle’s ‘California Roots’ Reportedly Showing During Pregnancy

Meghan Markle is getting ready to welcome her first child with Prince Harry and showing off her American roots while she’s at it.

As the former Suits star begins to let go of some of her royal duties ahead of her maternity leave, Markle is reportedly focusing on the final details, and also enjoying some quiet time before the baby is born.

During a panel appearance on International Women’s Day, the Duchess of Sussex joked she was looking forward to putting her “feet up in this stage of pregnancy.”

Outside of the spotlight, Markle has been getting ready for the arrival of the baby.

A source told PEOPLE that as she prepared for the little one’s arrival, “her California roots are coming through.”

“She’s being mindful of what she puts in her body and on her skin and even her at-home cleaning supplies,” the friend said. “She’s hyper-aware of what she’s using. She’s looking for natural things.”

In addition to keeping an eye on the products she uses, Markle is also paying attention to her nutrition.

“She eats cleaner, and she’ll probably make her own baby food,” the insider told the outlet. “It’s going to be clean living for this baby.”

The British Royal is also reportedly using acupuncture to help her unwind ahead of the baby’s birth.

“Meghan has been having regular acupuncture sessions to help her unwind and relax,” a source told Vanity Fair. “It’s brilliant for the blood circulation and boosting blood flow to the uterus. She plans to use acupuncture right up to her due date.”

As previously reported, Markle and Harry are keeping busy overseeing the renovations on their new Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor — described by the publication as a more relaxed atmosphere than Kensington Palace in London, where Prince William and Kate Middleton live with their kids.

The couple is expected to move into their new home before the baby arrives, and are reportedly focused on building a happy home for their family.

“This is a very happy time for Meghan and Harry,” another source told the PEOPLE. “This baby has brought them even closer.”

Markle is also rumored to be keeping with family tradition and giving birth at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, where Middleton gave birth to her three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“Meg wants a natural birth if she can have one,” the Vanity Fair source said. “Her mother is very into anything that is holistic and natural, and having been brought up with yoga and mindfulness, it’s all very much part of Meghan’s birth plan.”