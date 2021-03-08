Meghan Markle's Black Dress: The Meaning Behind Her Gown During Oprah's Interview

✖

Meghan Markle wore a distinct black dress to her interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday night, and it was blooming with symbolism. Markle's dress was by designer Giorgio Armani, and it featured a print of white flowers across half of the torso. According to a report by Town and Country, she chose this dress with a clear message in mind.

Markle reportedly chose this dress in particular because she thought the blooming lotus flower would send a message of rebirth and spiritual growth. Lotuses are reportedly a common gift for someone recovering from a traumatic event or injury — Apt for Markle's story. The dress also struck a balance of formal and relatable, with its relaxed cut and comfortable silk design. The sleeves came down to Markle's wrists on the dress, and the muted colors practically hid her pregnancy when she took a seat.

The dress will go down in history along with Markle's every word in Sunday's interview. The Duchess of Sussex explained frankly why she and her husband, Prince Harry moved away from Buckingham Palace and stepped down from the duties of the royal family. She also condemned the British tabloids for their treatment of her, revealed some racist encounters she had in the palace and revealed that she even had suicidal thoughts during her time there.

"Everyone in my life was given a very clear directive to always say 'no comment,' I did anything they told me to do because it was always through the lens of 'we'll protect you,'" Markle said. "I believed that. And that was really hard to reconcile, because it was only once we were married and everything started to worsen, that I came to understand that not only was I not protected, they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family."

Markle was joined by Prince Harry, who revealed to Winfrey that he is currently not speaking to his father, Prince Charles. He said that Prince Charles is no longer "taking my calls," and said that this is particularly heartbreaking considering his family history. "I feel really let down because he's been through something similar and he knows what pain feels like and Archie's his grandson," Harry said.

The interview is making waves on social media, where some supporters of the couple are calling for justice in various forms — even the dissolution of the British monarchy. The whole interview is available to stream for free on CBS.com.