Prince Harry Tells Oprah His Father Charles Made 'Peace' With Monarchy Being a 'Toxic Environment'

✖

The Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has revealed some shocking details about the couple's life living in the Palace. On CBS This Morning, the iconic TV host shared some new footage of her conversation with them, including a portion where Harry discusses the monarchy being a "toxic environment. He goes on to say that while he has had to learn to separate himself from it, his father Prince Charles has made "peace" with the toxicity.

In a clip from the interview, Harry specifically refers to the unspoken relationship that he says the Royals have with U.K. tabloids. He spoke of this during the main interview, but in the new footage, he addresses the tabloids having the Royal family members under "control" through "fear." This, he says, is the "toxic environment" he had to escape. Oprah then asked if Harry and Markle's perception of the situation is shared by the rest of his family, specifically, his father. "I think he's had to make peace with it," Harry replied.

Does your father think it's a toxic environment or relationship? — @Oprah "No, I think he's had to make peace with it." — Prince Harry #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/FH9YrLMDYh — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 8, 2021

The Sunday night interview has had the whole world talking, as the couple shared a lot of shocking details about their lives inside the Palace walls. According to Markle and Harry, the senior Royals actively tried to deny their son Archie his royal birthright as a prince but never gave an official answer as to why. They elaborated that there were correlating conversations about "how dark" Archie's skin color would be.

Markle stated that "in the months when I was pregnant… we have in tandem the conversation of he won't be given security, he's not going to be given a title, and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born." Harry, however, was clear that these were not conversations he intended to ever speak of again. There was no mention of who the conversations were with.

The couple ultimately left their roles in the British Royal Family and have since been completely stripped of their positions and entitlements. Harry stated that his family even cut him off around a year ago. They also had their security detail removed, which they say put their very lives at risk.

The interview had some bright moments as well, as the couple used it to reveal the gender of their new baby. Harry and Meghan shared that they are having a baby girl this time around. They did not share a specific due date but did share that the baby is born this summer.