Meghan Markle’s Ballgown Has Fans Convinced She’s Expecting a Boy

Now that Meghan Markle’s pregnancy has been officially confirmed, fans have moved on to the next stage of speculation — whether the Duchess of Sussex is expecting a boy or a girl.

On Tuesday, Markle and Prince Harry attended a reception and State Dinner hosted by Jioji Konrote, the President of Fiji, the latest stop on the couple’s royal tour of the Commonwealth.

For the soirée, Markle donned a blue Gingko cape dress by Safiyaa, with the Duchess accessorizing the $1,431 gown with navy blue heels and a pair of diamond drop earrings.

The dress also gave fans another glimpse of Markle’s baby bump, with the Duchess resting her hands on her stomach at one point during the evening.

The gown’s blue hue instantly had some fans speculating that Markle’s choice means she’s expecting a baby boy.

The Royals in Fiji 🇫🇯💙

Meghan’s baby bump is growing! 😍

What’s everyone’s thoughts? Is it a girl or boy? Is this dress an indication of the gender? 👀

•#babybump #royals… //t.co/ZNFg2kepl8 — The Nikki Diaries (@thenikkidiaries) October 23, 2018

“I think Meghan is carrying a boy,” one user wrote.

I think Meghan is carrying a boy #RoyalBaby — 🍭 (@VAHNNNNN) October 23, 2018

Some just thought the Duchess looked gorgeous no matter what the color choice meant.

Meghan Markle you are truly radiant! — m α r t α (@masuhanaxisi) October 23, 2018

Despite Twitter’s thoughts, the color choice was likely a tribute to Fiji, the country Markle and Harry are currently traveling in, as the hue is known as “Fijian Blue.”

While it likely won’t be revealed whether Markle and Harry are expecting a boy or girl until the baby is born, even Harry couldn’t help but offer his own opinion on the sex of his upcoming child during a recent tour stop.

During a stop in Australia this week, a fan yelled to the Duke, “I hope it’s a girl!” Harry responded, “What?” The fan repeated their statement, with Harry responding “So do I!” while walking away.

Kensington Palace announced in a series of tweets last week that the Duchess is expecting her first child.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” the Palace said in a statement. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

A source told PEOPLE that Markle is around 12 weeks pregnant, having had her 12-week ultrasound and is “feeling well.”

