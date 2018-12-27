Meghan Markle Attends Boxing Day Feast With Royal Family, Including Kate Middleton

Despite rumors to the contrary, Meghan Markle reportedly attended the royal family’s Boxing Day celebration on Wednesday, Dec. 26, joining her husband, Prince Harry, and other family members for the event.

According to the Daily Mail, Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles spent the morning shooting pheasants, with Markle and Kate Middleton arriving later for lunch.

Previous reports had alleged that Markle, an avid animal lover, had requested that Harry skip the annual tradition, in which the men of the family shoot game in the morning and later enjoy lunch with the rest of the royals, with the meal consisting of the birds that had been shot.

“The men went out as usual for the shoot after a hearty breakfast,” a source said. “A buffet is laid out of kedgeree, bacon and eggs, cereals and toast to set them up for the day. It’s cold trudging across the muddy fields so you need plenty of sustenance.”

Markle stayed inside for the morning portion of the day, while Middleton was at Anmer Hall with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, before heading to lunch with the family. Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, were also present during the day.

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly traveled to the lunch in a Range Rover with the Queen and Prince Philip, with Markle and Middleton returning to Sandringham later in the day for tea with the Queen and her husband.

The lunch took place at Wood Farm, which is a farmhouse where Prince Philip spends most of his retirement.

“The whole thing is incredibly relaxed and everyone is normally in a great mood,” the source said. “Although he can’t shoot anymore Prince Philip loves being there and so does the Queen.”

It was previously reported that Markle had “banned” Harry from attending the shooting, as he did not attend last year and was rumored to not be attending this year as well, but the insider said that that was never the case.

“Meghan has never had an issue with Harry shooting, as it is something he has done for many years,” the source said. “It is completely untrue to say she has banned him from anything, particularly this. Harry couldn’t attend last year’s shoot as he had to drive to London for work.”

It was reported that Markle and Harry left Norfolk on Wednesday evening, as did the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who will likely spend time with Middleton’s family in Berkshire.

Photo Credit: Getty / Stephen Pond