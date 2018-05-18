Meghan Markle and Her Mom Are All Smiles in Last Public Appearance Before Wedding

The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is almost upon us, and Markle’s mother Doria Loyce Ragland is helping her daughter get ready for the big day.

The soon-to-be member of the British Royal Family and her mother were photographed arriving at the Cliveden House hotel where she will stay Friday night.

In new photos taken Friday morning, the mother and daughter duo were seen arriving at the hotel wearing simple evening wedding outfits.

The actress reportedly answered one question from a paparazzi on her walk from the car to the hotel. A reporter asked how she was feeling, which she answered “wonderful.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and brother William were photographed talking to adoring fans near Windsor Castle, likely headed to Coworth Park, the hotel the groomsmen will be staying on Friday evening.

The couple will be tying the knot at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle Saturday in front of friends and family.

Ragland arrived in London for the ceremony on Wednesday, carrying a Burberry garment bag, a possible hint to the designer of her daughter’s wedding gown.

While the garment bag likely contains Ragland’s wedding day ensemble and not Markle’s wedding gown, it could be possible that the mother and daughter will be sporting the same designer on the special day. If the duo does so, it would not be the first time that the same fashion house has designed multiple looks for a royal wedding.

In 2011, Alexander McQueen not only designed both of Kate Middleton’s wedding day gowns, but also Pippa Middleton’s maid of honor dress.

Markle is set to walk down the aisle at 12 p.m. local time on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel following a modern-day fairytale royal romance that began in 2016 after mutual friend Violet von Westenholz set them up on a blind date.

Their engagement was officially announced by Clarence House on Nov. 27, with a statement reading “His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents.”

In a bold statement, Markle willl be escorting herself down half of the aisle, marking the first time that a royal bride in the UK has walked unescorted down the aisle at their wedding ceremony, according to CNN.

With Thomas Markle Sr. unable to attend due to health problems, Prince Charles, Harry’s father, will walk her down the rest of the way.