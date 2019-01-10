Megan Fox Reveals Relationship With Co-Star Shia LaBeouf, Admits to Destroying Brian Austin Green’s Walls

Actress Megan Fox has revealed that she did have a relationship with her Transformers co-star Shia LaBeouf, and also admitted to destroying husband Brian Austin Green‘s walls.

The star made the confessions while appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen while playing the “Plead the Fifth” game, PEOPLE reports.

First she spoke honestly about her past relationship with LaBeouf, saying, “I mean I would confirm that it was romantic. I love him, I have never been really quiet about that, I love him.”

LaBeouf previously opened up about the romantic connection between the two while speaking to Details magazine in a 2011 interview.

“Look, you’re on the set for six months, with someone who’s rooting to be attracted to you, and you’re rooting to be attracted to them,” the actor said. “I never understood the separation of work and life in that situation. But the time I spent with Megan was our own thing.”

“I think you can see the chemistry onscreen,” he then added.

Later on in the show, Fox spoke about the craziest thing she ever did during a fight with now-husband Brian Austin Green, confessing to vandalizing his home.

“I think I was being a little… that was hyperbole a little bit,” she admitted. “I did one time get really angry at him and wrote in Sharpie a bunch of Nietzsche poems on his wall.”

Fox and Green have been together since 2006, but have seen their fair share of ups and down. They eventually married in 2010, with Fox filing for divorce five years later. The couple eventually reconciled and are still together today.

They have three sons together — Noah Shannon Green (born 2012), Bodhi Ransom Green (born 2014), and Journey River Green (born 2016) — with Green also having one son (Kassius) from a previous relationship.

In 2017 the couple boldly took on internet troills who criticized them for allowing their son Bodhi — who was only four years old at the time — to wear a dress.

“I’ve heard from some people that they don’t agree with him wearing dresses. To them I say, ‘I don’t care,’ ” Green said in regards to the perceived controversy. “He’s four and if he wants to wear it then he wears it.”

“I feel like at four, at five, that’s a time when he should be having fun. He’s not harming anyone [by] wearing a dress so if he wants to wear a dress… Awesome,” Green went on to explain, making it clear that he was not taking parenting advice from any anonymous online commentators.