Megan Fox Takes the Bedroom to the Beach in Oceanside Lingerie Shoot

Megan Fox is taking to the beach to showcase her trim figure for a new campaign for the lingerie company she co-owns, Frederick’s of Hollywood.

In a series of new photos for the Spring 2018 campaign, the Frederick’s of Hollywood co-owner, brand ambassador, and model got her toes in the sand for a beach shoot, wearing nothing more than lacy and revealing lingerie.

The first steamy snap shows Fox, 31, in a teal and black, figure-hugging ensemble as she strolls along the beach at twilight. Wearing a baggy cardigan draped loosely around her shoulders, the Jennifer’s Body star wears a series of crystal necklaces.

In a second photo for the campaign, Fox dons a creamy lace one-piece that all but blends into the sand surrounding her. She poses for the camera by leaning against a rock as her signature long brunette hair cascades around her shoulder.

Even though Fox has been making headlines for her new lingerie campaign, she wasn’t willing to attach herself to the company unless she was given control of the creative direction.

“I’ve been reluctant in the past to work with brands because there’s a lot of politics behind it and it’s a big deal to lend your name and image to something,” she said. “But by offering me ownership in the company and some creative say, it gives me an opportunity to be passionate about what I’m promoting.”

While Fox frequently makes headlines for her lingerie shoots, even sometimes posting sneak peek images to her own Instagram account, she tends to maintain a relatively low-profile online. That rule found an exception when she shared a rare photo of herself and her son Journey with Journey’s grandmother, aka Fox’s mother Gloria. Fox simply captioned the photo “clone wars,” making a Star Wars reference.

While Fox has an active Instagram page, she rarely shares images of her children. Back in July, she posted a collage of Polaroids showing her other kids with husband Brian Austin Green, Noah, 5 and Bodhi, 3.

Fox and Green, who also has a 15-year-old son, Kassius, with Vanessa Marcil, have been married since 2010. In August 2015, they filed for divorce, but ultimately reconciled.