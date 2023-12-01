Meg Ryan's Worst First Date Story Will Make You Cringe

Meg Ryan may be the queen of rom-coms, but even she has gone on her fair share of bad dates. The 62-year-old actress, most famous for her roles in hits like When Harry Met Sally and You've Got Mail, opened up about one of her worst date stories in a new cover story for Glamour, recalling a time in college where a prospective suitor took her on a romantic motorcycle ride all over northern Connecticut and Massachusetts.

"It was great. We ended up having dinner, and when we rode back to my dorm room, I was like, 'I had the greatest time, Phil.' And his name was something like Bob," she told the outlet. "I never heard from him again." Despite her mistake, Ryan remembers the date fondly, admitting, "I had it all wrong, but it was fun."

Now, in her 60s, Ryan said figuring out romantic relationships is "just as ridiculous as ever." The Sleepless in Seattle star, who was previously married to Dennis Quaid and engaged to John Mellencamp, confessed, "I don't think anyone ever gets good at it. Maybe people do. I don't." But as she navigates this new chapter of her life, she's sharing some advice with the younger crowd.

"Our culture is so obsessed with youth," she said. "As an old person now, I love my age. I love where I'm at." Ryan added, "Aging is not that terrifying. We're all doing it. I wish someone had told me earlier, 'Just relax. It is what it is. Don't pay attention to the obstacles.'"

Ryan's 2023 film, What Happens Later, explores that intersection of romance and age. The love story, directed by and starring Ryan herself, also stars David Duchovny, and was based on Steven Dietz's 2009 stage play Shooting Star. The story is simple enough, following exes Willa and Bill as they reconnect after 25 years while stranded in an airport during a storm. "These characters are in their 50s. It's a different story than when you're in your 20s," Ryan said of the story. "I wanted to make something beautiful and offer a new way of thinking about what love is." What Happens Later is available to watch on demand.