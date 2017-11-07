Meek Mill Headed to Jail for at Least Two Years

Meek Mill received a sentence of two to four years in prison after the Philadelphia rapper violated probation from a gun and drug case with a pair of arrests earlier this year.

The rapper, born Robert Williams, was arrested in St. Louis in March following a fight at the St. Louis airport, although those charges were later dropped. He also pleaded guilty to reckless driving in October after he posted videos of himself doing wheelies on a dirt bike in New York City.

Common Pleas Court Judge Genece E. Brinkley, who has previously overseen matters relating to Meek Mill‘s probation, deemed both arrests a violation of the rapper’s probation before sentencing him to two to four years in a state prison, Philly.com reports.

The 30-year-old seemed stunned by Brinkley’s decision.

Brinkley, who sentenced Mills to 90 days house arrest in 2016 following a different probation violation, accused Mill of “just thumbing your nose” at her.

“I gave you break after break, and you basically just thumbed your nose at this court,” Brinkley told Mill. She said Mill’s sentence would be served in state prison, where he would be eligible for state parole supervision after two years.

“Then I’ll be done with you,” Brinkley added.

Mill was immediately remanded into custody after removing his gold watch and other personal items.

Mill’s lawyer, Brian J. McMonagle, who previously represented Bill Cosby in his sexual assault trial, was quiet when asked to comment on the hearing and Brinkley’s decision. When asked if he planned on appealing, he said, “You’re god—–d right I am.”

Philly.com reports that Brinkley dealt with Mill with “exasperation.” In addition to Mill’s two arrests this year, she also cited him and his managers for repeatedly scheduling concerts after her Aug. 17 order barring performances outside of Philadelphia or Montgomery County.

The last time Mill was before Brinkley was in February 2016, for violating his probation for the fourth time in eight years, when she put him on 90 days house arrest.

Outrage against Mill’s sentencing has been outspoken. Rapper JAY-Z wrote in a note on social media that the sentence is “unjust and heavy handed.”

“The sentence handed down by the Judge — against the recommendation of the Assistant District Attorney and Probation Officer — is unjust and heavy handed,” he wrote. “We will always stand by and support Meek Mill, both as he attempts to right this wrongful sentence and then in returning to his musical career.”

Comedian Kevin Hart also offered his support for Mill in an Instagram post.

“Praying for my brother [Mill] right now. God sometimes puts the toughest battles on his strongest soldiers,” Hart wrote. “I’m here for you man!!!! My brother for life…Always here for you man!!! This storm will pass…Stay strong & keep your head up.”

