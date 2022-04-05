Mayim Bialik Sports a Bold New Look on 'Jeopardy!' Stage

✖

Mayim Bialik recently returned to Jeopardy!, and the interim host started sporting a bold new look. The former Big Bang Theory star has been swapping Jeopardy! hosting duties with Ken Jennings for most of the show's current season. On the March 28 episode, fans noticed Bialik had a new hairstyle that was smoothed out with a curl flip at the end, similar to a '70s style.

Good Housekeeping noted that Bialik has mostly rocked a curly look when hosting and had even been doing so in episodes before March 28th. Many Jeopardy! fans noticed the change, with one tweeting, "Mayim's hair looks great!" Someone else replied with a compliment about the host's outfit, writing, "She looked stunning in the orange/brown combo. The belts are very flattering." A third watcher added, "I love your hairstyle [Mayim] on this week's episodes of Jeopardy. Today's outfit is outstanding also."

Back in 2021, Bialik was made the permanent host for all future Jeopardy! primetime specials, and then later was tasked with being the show's temporary host, along with Ken Jennings. This came following a significant controversy surrounding exited host and executive producer Mike Richards. When Richards was fired, he had already filmed the first five episodes of Jeopardy! Season 38, which still aired in mid-September. While it was not necessarily explained, the reason for the episodes still airing was believed to most likely be due to gameplay rules.

During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, ahead of her initial hosting stint airing on TV, Bialik spoke about the incredible opportunity and joked that the experience "was literally not believable. That's what the word unbelievable is for." She praised late longtime host Alex Trebek and his legacy, calling him "a beloved personality" and "a beloved person on that stage."

"It's something I did with tremendous humility and respect for him and just, I mean, I had an unbelievable time," she added. "My brain really works the way Jeopardy! brain needs to work." Bialik then shared that hosting Jeopardy! requires you to be able to "think fast and think on your feet." She then quipped that anytime she "didn't pronounce everything perfectly," they would come back and get "it in pickups." Check your local TV listings to find out what time and channel Jeopardy! airs in your area.