‘Mayans M.C.’ Star Vincent ‘Rocco’ Vargas and Wife Christie Reveal Birth of Baby Boy

Mayans M.C. star Vincent “Rocco” Vargas and his wife Christie recently revealed the birth of their brand new baby boy. In an Instagram post, Vargas shared a photo of the newborn, captioning it, “7 lbs 1 oz…. Baby boy is doing well, lungs are still transitioning, mama is getting some rest, and I am on cloud 9…. Thank you for all the kind words, good vibes and prayers.” Vargas and his wife first announced they were expecting a new baby back in August 2019. Many of his fellow Mayans have since commented on his birth announcement post, including Clayton Cardenas, Michael Irby, JD Pardo and Joseph Raymond Lucero.

“Another lil Vincent in the world uh oh lol jk jk my G…. that’s the most awesome thing ever bringing In another life,a Super CONGRATS to you and family, all of you in prayers, much love,” wrote actor/producer Noel Gugliemi.

“Hes here!! Happy to hear that both baby and mamma are doing good. Welcome to the world little one,” added UFC fighter Cortney Casey.

In another recent post, Vargas shared a photo of his older son feeding his little brother a bottle, captioning the photo, “Big brother putting in his hours.”

The post has garnered a lot of comments, with one user writing, “That’s because that’s the easy part of the job. When that comes out the other end they’ll be no where to be found. Lol.” Some one else added, “That’s a hella cute photo right there. You have an incredible family for sure.”

Vargas’ new addition comes between Seasons 2 and 3 of Mayans M.C., which has not yet announced a premiere date for Season 3, but will likely debut in the late summer or early fall.

“We’re happy to continue telling the story of Mayans M.C. with our partners at Fox 21 and excited that Elgin James has earned the opportunity to become the series’ showrunner,” Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment, said in a statement. “Kurt Sutter identified and chose Elgin as his partner on the show from the outset and Elgin has been instrumental to the success of the series, leveraging his experience and creative vision to make Mayans M.C. with this incredible cast, crew and creative team.”

Notably, Sutter will not be along for the ride this time around, as he was fired from the show in October.