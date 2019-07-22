‘Mayans M.C.’ Creator Kurt Sutter Slams ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Critics: Should ‘Never Be Trusted Again’

Mayans M.C. creator Kurt Sutter is a big fan of Top Gun, even going to far as to slam critics of the upcoming sequel — Top Gun: Maverick — saying that they should “never be trusted again.” Sutter made the comment in a Twitter post, explaining that he felt very strongly about cutting out anyone who is not “excited” about the new film. Sutter’s comments come just days after the first Top Gun: Maverick trailer was released.

Many of Sutter’s followers are on board with his stance, and they are tweeting back to him to let him know it.

“I’ve watched the trailer way too many times, and the first one before work. I wish Goose could be here to see it,” one person said.

“Born in 1990 & I’m beyond excited!!! My dad use to blast this movie allllll the time with his surround sound system,” another fan wrote.

“Agree! I got chills just watching the trailer!” someone else exclaimed.

“Ditto… great minds think alike… just got all excited about this new movie sequel ! Only downside is you not riding a Harley won’t be in it,” one other user added.

“I already saved the date I’m even going to S.D, CA to go see it with my friend,” a fifth person offered.

In Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise is back in action as Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, a role he originated in the classic ’80s action film Top Gun. This time around, Maverick is older and helping to guide a new generation of Air Force pilots who are flying high.

In addition to Cruise, original film co-star Val Kilmer is also returning as Commander Thomas “Iceman” Kazansky. The rest of the cast for Top Gun: Maverick is rounded out by Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell and Ed Harris.

Actor Jon Hamm (Mad Men) also has a role in the film, and earlier this year he spoke about how impressed he was with the way the movie was filmed.

“They’re using some technology on this that is never before seen,” he told Collider. “We’re shooting the movie in, I think, 6K. So it’s incredibly hi-def. The aerial footage is mind-blowing. And it’s mostly practical. There’s not a lot of CG. Those guys are really up in planes and getting thrown around in multiple Gs.”

Top Gun: Maverick is scheduled to open in theaters on June 26, 2020.