Matthew Perry Responds to Photos of Looking ‘Disheveled’ With Cheeky Joke

Former Friends star Matthew Perry was spotted by paparazzi in New York City Thursday, looking disheveled with messy hair and long fingernails. The actor quickly responded to the photos on Twitter with a quick joke.

The Daily Mail published photos of the 49-year-old actor walking around Manhattan, wearing loose-fitting clothes. He was also seen with a large mark on his right cheek and did not shave before the photos were taken.

There was one line in the Daily Mail‘s report that really caught Perry’s attention though. The outlet noted that Perry had “swollen hands and long unkempt fingernails.”

“I’m getting a manicure this morning. That’s okay right? I mean it says man right in the word,” Perry tweeted.

That message was Perry’s first tweet since May 1, when he announced he finally saw Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born. He has tweeted about once a month since January.

Friends fans were quick to share their support for the actor, who played Chandler Bing on the series.

“We all missed you so much… glad you’re back,” one fan tweeted.

“Love you, Matt! Don’t you dare [stay] away from us for so long ever again,” another wrote.

Others reminded him of the Friends episode where Chandler did get a manicure. In “The One With All The Rugby” in Season 34, Chandler joined Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel at a salon.

Dude! you did it before remember ? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/UGjpWXBcub — Sir Memes A Lot. (@ahmedhossam1O) June 21, 2019

Perry has been open with his health struggles in the past. Back in February, he got fans concerned when he suddenly tweeted, “I got kicked out of therapy today.” Almost 24 hours later, he wrote, “Easy guys, it was just one session. I’m back in therapy where I belong [smiley face emoticon].”

The actor was also hospitalized for three months last year after suffering a gastrointestinal perforation in August 2018. On Sept. 14, 2018, he tweeted to fans that he was finally released from the hospital.

Perry also battled alcohol and Vicodin abuse. He also went to rehab twice.

Since Friends ended in 2004, Perry has starred in a series of small movies and short-lived TV shows. Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Mr. Sunshine and Go On all lasted only one season. His longest-running show was CBS’ remake of The Odd Couple, which aired for two seasons from 2015 to 2017.

In 2017, Perry also reprised his Good Wife character Mike Kreteva on The Good Fight and played Ted Kennedy in the miniseries The Kennedys After Camelot. He has not appeared in a show or movie since then.

While other members of the Friends cast have said they might be open to a reunion, Perry made it clear he is against it.

“I have this recurring nightmare – I’m not kidding about this,” Perry told Variety in 2017 when asked about a Friends reunion. “When I’m asleep, I have this nightmare that we do Friends again and nobody cares. We do a whole series, we come back, and nobody cares about it. So if anybody asks me, I’m gonna say no. The thing is: We ended on such a high. We can’t beat it. Why would we go and do it again?”

