Matthew Morrison Returns to TV for First Time Since 'So You Think You Can Dance' Scandal

Matthew Morrison is returning to television for the first time since his contentious exit last year from So You Think You Can Dance. Great American Family announced Tuesday that the Glee alum, 44, will star opposite Jen Lilley in the upcoming holiday film Paris Christmas Waltz – a sequel to Hallmark Channel's 2020 film The Christmas Waltz.

Paris Christmas Waltz, which was filmed in Paris, follows Emma (Lilley) as she meets professional dancer Leo (Morrison) after quitting her job. Leo's "love for competitive dancing is waning" until a "once in a lifetime opportunity arises for the novice to join the pro and sweep all of Paris off its feet," according to the network. No premiere date has been announced for Paris Christmas Waltz at this time.

Lilley shared an excited announcement on Instagram immediately after the announcement. "Secret's out!!! When I tell you all I'm more excited about this film than any other film I've ever done, including 5x Academy Award winning movie, The Artist, you better trust me that it's gonna be epic!" she wrote. "Save the date coming soon."

Morrison's casting announcement comes a year after the Younger alum exited So You Think You Can Dance after failing to follow the Fox show's "competition production protocols." While reports indicated that the judge was fired from SYTYCD after sending messages "that crossed the line" to a female contestant, Morrison denied doing anything inappropriate.

"It's really unfortunate that I have to sit here and defend myself and my family against blatantly untrue statements made anonymously, but I have nothing to hide," he said in a June 2022 Instagram video. "So, in the interest of transparency, I will read to you the one message I wrote to a dancer on the show." Morrison said his message allegedly read, "Hey, it's Matthew. If you don't mind, would love to get your number and talk you through some things." Morrison continued that he sent the message "because this dancer and I both share a mutual respect for a choreographer that I've known for over 20 years and I was trying to help her get a job as a choreographer on the show."

"It's devastating that we live in this world where gossip rules and people's lives are being thrown around as clickbait," he continued. "I think this is much bigger than me and this story. Gossip is toxic and it is destroying our society, and we need to do better."