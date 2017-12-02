Matt Lauer’s Wife Leaves Their Home Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Just days after Matt Lauer was fired from NBC’s Today Show, reports are emerging that the disgraced morning show anchor’s wife has now headed back to her native Netherlands, where her mother reportedly lives.

Page Six reports Lauer’s wife Annette Roque is rumored to have headed back to the Netherlands amid the fall out of his sexual harassment scandal.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Multiple sources tell the publication that the Dutch-born model and wife of Lauer’s for more than 20 years, was last seen on Wednesday at the Hamptons, the day his firing was announced.

“Annette has taken their two younger kids out of school and is believed to have left the U.S. and gone to her family in her native country,” a source told the publication.

Following the news of Lauer’s multiple sexual misconduct accusations from NBC colleagues, Roque has remained silent.

She and Lauer have three children, Romy, 14, son Thijs, 11, and oldest son Jack, currently enrolled in a prep school outside Manhattan. It is not known at the time of the children are with her or remain with Lauer.

Lauer, a two-decade veteran of Today, was fired by NBC News on Wednesday after a complaint was filed against him for inappropriate sexual behavior at work. Morning show co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb announced his termination on-air, telling viewers of the news but offering few details.

A memo was also sent to NBC employees Wednesday morning, the network said. NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack said the complaint filed by a colleague of Lauer’s showed a “clear violation of our company’s standards” and prompted a serious review of the host.

Though Lack said it was the first complaint made against Lauer since he took over as anchor of the show in 1997, there was “reason to believe” it may not have been a singular incident.

“Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with consequences, no matter who the offender,” Lack said.

Photo credit: Getty / Desiree Navarro