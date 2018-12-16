Video of Pants-Less ‘Today’ Anchor Matt Lauer Telling Female Co-Stars to ‘Drink It in’ Has Not Aged Well

A video showing Matt Lauer pants-less in front of his female co-hosts resurfaced Wednesday following the Today anchor’s termination by NBC News.

Here is a (now very awkward) segment of a pants-less Matt Lauer exposing himself to four NBC women, saying “Drink it in ladies!”

One of them asks “Again Matt?”

Savannah Guthrie tells Lauer “Stop it. You’re making me lactate.” pic.twitter.com/tuLtro5etE — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 29, 2017

The video is making the rounds again after an allegation Lauer sexually assaulting an NBC staffer at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, according to Page 6. While few details have been revealed, morning co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb broke the news during Wednesday’s broadcast, stating that Lauer had been terminated.

“Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with consequences, no matter who the offender,” a letter sent by NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack said.

Lauer exits Today as the longest-running morning show host and the highest paid, taking in an annual salary of $25 mil.