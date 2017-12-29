Matt Lauer Chauffeurs House Guest While Spending Holiday in the Hamptons

Matt Lauer was seen out in the Hamptons on Thursday driving a houseguest to the train station, bundling up against the cold in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

Lauer drove an unknown woman to the train station, waiting with her on the platform before carrying some of her bags for her before heading off to get gas for the car.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lauer was fired from NBC last month for inappropriate sexual behavior, and the former Today show anchor has since kept a low profile, staying out of the city at his home in the Hamptons with his three children and estranged wife, Annette Roque.

The 59-year-old and his wife were recently seen at Bright Side Farm, the horse training and riding facility they opened in 2013. The pair arrived separately to watch their daughter ride, and Roque was not wearing her wedding ring.



It was recently reported that Roque, who filed for divorce from Lauer in 2006 before withdrawing her complaint, was seen entering the law firm Latham & Watkins in Manhattan.



Weeks after Lauer’s departure, Today is still topping the ratings, leaving many to wonder whether the show will name Hoda Kotb Lauer’s permanent replacement instead of filling the spot with a male anchor.

Photo Credit: Today Show / NBC