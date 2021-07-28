Matt Damon Weighs in on Possibility of 'Ocean's 14'

✖

Will George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon and Al Pacino come back for an Oceans 14? According to Damon, he's been waiting patiently since Oceans 13 for that to happen. During an interview with SiriusXM, Damon did not hesitate to say he's totally on board for another Oceans installment; however, he did note, it would take a "great screenwriter" to figure out what the next one would look like considering they've lost two beloved actors from the films: Bernie Mac (Frank Catton) and Carl Reiner (Saul Bloom).

"I woke up, everywhere it was Matt Damon headlines," host Jess Cagle said before asking if the actor was up for another Oceans film. "So just to dispense with the main headline, just from today, you are open to an Oceans 14? That was one of them." Damon quickly replied with chuckle saying, "Yeah, that's been my standing position since we wrapped Oceans 13, since the day we wrapped it, I'm ready to work on Oceans 14."

"It's always been about how would it look, you know, we've lost two members of our gang, you know, Bernie and Carl and so what, what would that movie look like? And so that would be up to a great screenwriter to figure out and, you know, but the guys, we're all still in touch with each other," he continued. "We have great friendships that came out of that movie and, you know, we'd certainly always be game to return I think."

Oceans 13 premiered in 2007, one year before Mac tragically passed away in 2008. Fans also said goodbye to Reiner in 2020 in the midst of the pandemic. It's been almost 15 years since fans have seen the entire crew on the big screen together, and in the meantime, stars like Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, and Awkwafina all came together for a female version of the films in Oceans 8 which hit theaters in 2018.

In the meantime, Damon hit the big screen alongside his best friend Ben Affleck for the first time since 1999 in their upcoming film The Last Duel. The two look unrecognizable in the renaissance-style drama. The movie is based on the real-life story of France's last officially sanctioned duel and in a statement by the writers, they explain that it highlights a "heroic woman from history." While Affleck and Damon are both on-screen, they're also writers on the film as well.