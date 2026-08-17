Rock Star and Model Wife Officially Divorcing After Separation

Matt Bellamy, lead singer of Muse, has filed for divorce from his wife, Elle Evans, after seven years of marriage.

TMZ obtained documents that show Bellamy filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court earlier this month and the frontman is seeking sole legal and physical custody of the couple’s two children, a 6-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son.

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Bellamy, 48, was previously engaged to actress/musician Kate Hudson, with whom he shares a son.

Bellamy and Evans initially split last summer, with the divorce filing citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the couple’s divorce. Bellamy addressed the divorce in a recent interview with the UK’s The i Paper as such: “It’s one of those situations that involves something that people wouldn’t normally think it is,” Bellamy insisted. “It was a set of really unexcepted circumstances. It’s the kind of thing no one really prepares for in life. It through me off and I had to prioritise looking after the kids and creating stability at home.”

Bellamy, who plays guitar and keyboard in addition to singing, helped form Muse in the mid-1990s and the band has experienced plenty of success. They’ve been nominated for more than a dozen awards, sold more than 30 million albums and have won two Grammy Awards. The band is currently touring throughout North America before they close the year with a number of dates in Europe.

Evans, 36, began dating Bellamy in 2015, four years prior to their wedding. She’s a former Miss Louisianna USA (2008) and later posed for Playboy. The model has appeared in a number of music videos throughout her career, including Robin Thicke’s hit single “Blurred Lines,” and for two Beyonce tracks.

The timing of Bellamy and Evans’ split loosely coincides with the release of Muse’s latest album, “The Wow! Signal,” which was released in late June. It’s the band’s tenth studio album.