‘Masked Singer’ Star Joey Fatone Gets Massive Rabbit Tattoo

Masked Singer star Joey Fatone was revealed to be the Rabbit ahead of the season finale, and now he’s gotten a massive tattoo to commemorate his time on the show.

The NSYNC member took to Instagram to show off the elaborate ink, which is located on the back of his right leg.

In the caption, Fatone thanked tattoo artist Zoey Taylor for the “killer job” she did on the piece. “She is def one of the best! Go see her [at The Warren Tattoo],” he added.

Many of Fatone’s fans and followers have since commented on the post, with one gushing, “That is bad a—! Enjoyed watching you!“

“Loved you on the show, and I had it guessed right [smiley emoticon] Great art work,” another person commented, while someone else wrote, “that’s a beautiful tattoo so realistic.”

The Masked Singer aired its finale last month, with executive producer Craig Plestis sitting down with THR following the big show to speak about what it was like to bring the series to life and what he felt were the elements that translated best over the course of Season 1.

“When we went bizarre and went a little crazy, it worked, and we know that’s the secret ingredient that we’re going do for season two. So if you think this season was bizarre, just wait until you see season two,” he said. “What worked is really going for it with the costumes — go crazy with it, don’t play it safe. Have fun making it and letting everyone be involved with the party.”

“Part of what’s going on right now is there are many shows out there that are great — a lot of people are just a little too serious about some of them. Our show is not a serious show at all. It’s a fun party that you can come to each week and invite into your house, and that’s what we need in America — just to disengage a little bit,” Plestis added. “There’s so much crazy stuff going on, and this is a show you don’t have to worry about it. You can just worry about who’s underneath the Peacock mask, and who’s underneath the Monster mask.”

Currently, there is no word on when Season 2 will debut, but Hulu subscribers can revisit The Masked Singer Season 1 anytime on the streaming platform.