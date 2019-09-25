‘Masked Singer’ Host Nick Cannon Gets His Own Talk Show in 2020

After years of hosting popular shows like America’s Got Talent, Wild ‘n Out and now The Masked Singer, Nick Cannon is finally getting his own talk show! The 38-year-old said it’s something that’s been on his mind for a while now but after subbing in for his good friend Wendy Williams when she took a leave of absence from The Wendy Williams Show, that’s when he knew a daytime talk show was for him.

“After leaving America’s Got Talent, I wanted to focus on developing my own talk show,” he told EW. “I’ve always dreamed of a platform where I can speak to America and discuss pop culture, as well as the topics on everyone’s minds. When I had the opportunity to guest host at my good friend Wendy William’s show this year, I experienced the energy and excitement of a daytime talk show and instantly knew I found my audience.”

The new deal is with Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury — the same company that produces The Wendy Williams Show — and will develop the show with Cannon’s production company Ncredible Entertainment and is anticipated to launch next year in 2020.

“We are excited to be able to announce this collaboration with Nick, who has proven himself to be such a dominant creative and entrepreneurial force across film, primetime TV, music, comedy, stage and online platforms,” co-presidents of Debmar-Mercury Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein Demar-Mercury said together. “The daytime audience got to see that firsthand earlier this year with his stellar performance guest hosting The Wendy Williams Show. Now we can’t wait to see Nick put his own unique stamp on talk and add daytime to his impressive list of accomplishments.”

In the meantime, Cannon is back hosting The Masked Singer, which airs later tonight on Fox. The popular show quickly rose to fame after its first season when it took viewers by storm. The show features celebrities of all backgrounds from sports, music, theater and much more as they dress up in elaborate costumes and sing as best they can to keep their disguised name in the competition. Each week contestants give clues about themselves for both the audience and judges to guess.

Cannon isn’t the only familiar face to return to the hit singing competition. The judges panel who consist of Robin Thicke, Nichole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy are all coming back for another season as well!

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.