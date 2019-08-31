‘Mary Tyler Moore’ Co-Star Ed Asner Remembers ‘Great Friend’ Valerie Harper After Her Death at 80

The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Rhoda star Valerie Harper passed away Friday morning, just a week after her 80th birthday. The legendary TV actress was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2009 and then a rare brain cancer in 2013, but defiantly appeared on Dancing With the Stars after getting the news.

Harper leaves behind a legendary television career and her death has left some fans and friends mourning her loss. The biggest so far is his Mary Tyler Moore co-star Ed Asner, who played the lovable gruff Lou Grant on the iconic TV show. The 89-year-old actor shared his thoughts on the passing of Harper on Twitter, saying she was a “great friend” and that she had “balls bigger than mine.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

A beautiful woman, a wonderful actress, a great friend and with balls bigger than mine. Her brilliance burst through and shined its light upon all of us. Goodnight beautiful. I’ll see you soon. pic.twitter.com/FicADkSAzS — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) August 30, 2019

Harper was preceded by fellow castmates Mary Tyler Moore in 2017 and Ted Knight in 1986. She earned the role of Rhoda on The Mary Tyler Moore Show in 1970 after a string of Broadway appearances, going on to get her own spin-off in 1974 due to her popularity. The series ran until 1978 and earned the actress plenty of praise and awards throughout both series.

The actress was one of the most iconic sidekicks in television history, paving the way for neighbors like Cosmo Kramer, Steve Urkel, Al from Home Improvement, and the entire cast of Friends to name a few.

Rhoda allowed Harper to have a long-lasting career in television, appearing as a guest star on shows like That ’70s Show, Sex and the City, Touched by an Angel and Melrose Place. She also earned another lead role in 1986 with the series Valerie.

Fans started to share their memories of Harper and her impact on television. They also pointed out that she is now back as neighbor with her former TV bestie Mary Tyler Moore.

Now, these two greats are together again. Rest in Peace, #Valerieharper 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/CAo46Ts8PQ — John Luster (@JohnJhl9) August 30, 2019

Actress Georgia Engel, another Mary Tyler Moore alum, preceded Harper earlier this year at 70 years old. She earned a pair of Emmy nominations for her role as Ted Baxter’s wife on the series, joining two years after Harper in 1972.