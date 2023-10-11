Mary Lou Retton's Daughter Gives Health Update on Gymnast Amid Her Health Crisis

Mary Lou Retton continues to fight her illness. In an interview with PEOPLE, Retton's eldest daughter, Shayla Kelley Schrepfer, gave an update on her mother's health following the news of her hospitalization. Kelley said that the 55-year-old gymnastics legend is "still fighting" as she battles pneumonia.

"Our number one concern is the well-being of our mom," Schrepfer told PEOPLE. "That being said, being by her side is our first priority. Schrepfer also said, "It's gonna be a day-by-day process, and we hope that you guys will respect her boundaries because we want to keep the details between her and our family right now."

She continued: "She's been treated by the best of the best professionals here and it has been such a blessing to have their hands on her, so please continue the prayers and we cannot thank you enough for the love and support that you guys have shown."

Retton, a five-time Olympic medalist, is being treated at a hospital in Texas, according to the Assocaited Press. She has lived in Houston since moving to the area for her training in the 1980s and is a member of the Houston Sports Hall of Fame. On Tuesday, Retton's daughter, McKenna Kelley shared the news on her mom's health in an Instagram Story. Kelley then launched a Spotfund page which has raised nearly $300,000 as of Wednesday evening.

"My amazing mom, Mary Lou, has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life," Kelley wrote on the fundraising page. "She is not able to breathe on her own. She's been in the ICU for over a week now. Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all details. However, I will disclose that she is not insured."

On Wednesday, Kelley gave an update on Retton's health in an Instagram post. "My sisters, Skyla, Shayla, Emma and I would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support of our mom," Kelley wrote. "Mom is still in ICU and continues to fight. She is getting incredible medical care! Thank you to all the doctors and nurses! We ask for continued prayers and positive thoughts for our mom."