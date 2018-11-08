Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen Step out in Black and White for Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Ever since their retreat from the world of acting, Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen have become extremely private, living their best lives as successful fashion designers and largely staying out of the public eye.

To bless their fans, the twins occasionally step out for a rare red carpet appearance, doing just that on Wednesday night when they attended WSJ Magazine’s 2018 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Olsen and Ashley coordinated with each other in black-and-white ensembles, with Ashley wearing a long white oversized top over a matching skirt along with black heels and Olsen in a black tuxedo-inspired coat with a pair of statement-making red snakeskin boots.

As they often have as of late, the sisters wore their blonde hair down in long waves, keeping their makeup fairly neutral, though Ashley did opt for a bit of bronze smoky shadow on her lids.

PEOPLE shares that the designers were on hand to support friend Jonah Hill, who was honored with the Film Award at the ceremony.

Olsen and Ashley sat at Hill’s table and were on the receiving end of a thank-you from the actor when he gave his acceptance speech. Hill reportedly thanked the twins, along with friends and family, for being innovators that he admires.

When they do venture onto the red carpet, the twins usually appear at fashion events such as the annual Met Gala, the CFDA Fashion Awards and other important events in the industry.

Olsen and Ashley also rarely give interviews, but recently spoke to WSJ Magazine about their relationship, which they called a “marriage.”

“It’s been 32 years of learning how to communicate,” Ashley said, explaining that her relationship with Olsen is “a marriage and a partnership. We have had ups and downs.”

“We do everything together,” she added as Olsen chimed in, “We came out of the womb doing that.”

Ashley added that their childhood as huge stars may have contributed to the fact that they are now very private people.

“We’re not product pushers,” she said. “I don’t know if it’s because of the way we grew up — we just don’t like talking about ourselves or talking about what we’re doing… It’s not really our approach.”

After their last film, the sisters moved full-time into design, creating luxury fashion labels Elizabeth & James and The Row. They have since received numerous accolades for their work as designers and are members of the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

Photo Credit: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris