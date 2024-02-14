Channing Tatum Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Daughter Everly

Channing Tatum has kept his 10-year-old daughter Everly largely out of the spotlight. The Step Up actor shares Everly with his ex-wife, actress Jenna Dewan. The two met on the set of the dance flick. Tatum and Everly appeared on the red carpet for the premiere of the anime film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To the Hashira Training in New York City on Feb. 10. And they came dresses in cosplay attire.

Despite a divorce and moving on with other people, Tatum and Dewan are great co-parents and agree on most things for Everly. In a 2022 interview with PEOPLE, Tatum explained why they don't want to rush their daughter to be in the business. "Jenna and I, we've always met eye to eye on this one. It's pretty tough to be a child actor or artist," he said while promoting his new book The One and Only Sparkella Makes a Plan. "I also believe that if you really want to be a beautiful artist, you have to go live a real-life," he added. "And I think kids in Hollywood, in general, there's a lot of things that are standing in the way to living a very normal life in the world."

Everly has had a few credits, including working on the project Sparkella with her dad. He says Everly inspired the two books' major plot points and also advised on a few color schemes and tutu designs for the characters. But when it comes to any direct involvement in the film and being on camera for Everly, it was a no for him and Dewan.

"I can't say 'yes' in this moment," he said firmly. "Definitely not being the lead of the movie. That's never, ever going to happen. Maybe when she's 18, if she wants, if it takes us that long to make the movie, then great," he added. "When she's 18, she's lived a full life and she can make her own decisions, then I will put her in anything and everything that I can possibly put her in because she'll be the coolest thing in the world and she is the coolest thing in the world."